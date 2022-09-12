DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Bristol Motor Speedway

Andrés Pérez de Lara, No. 51 Empereon Constar Latam Mustang Andrés Pérez de Lara straps into the No. 51 Ford Mustang at Bristol Motor Speedway for his debut in the ARCA Menards Series.

The Mexico City native heads to the states as the current points leader in the NASCAR FedEx Challenge, tallying three wins and five top-fives in 2022.

Pérez de Lara is part of the 2022 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Class, boasting an impressive racing resume as one of the youngest winners in the FIA F4 championship. Securing his first victory at just 14 years old, he added Rookie of the Year honors and a third-place points finish in 2019 before shifting his focus to stock cars.

Crew Chief Derek Smith will call the shots for the Empereon Constar Mustang. Smith is a veteran of the ARCA Menards Series, guiding his drivers to 10 top-fives and 22 top-tens in 31 series appearances.

Cl ick here fo r Pérez de Lara's career statistics.