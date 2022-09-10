Good Things Happen when This Driver Lends a Hand

Hand, who has 18 IMSA top-level series race wins dating to 2004, notched the Michelin Pilot Challenge victory in the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4, co-driving with James Pesek. “Ford called me just after the Indy NASCAR race and they said, ‘Hey, we need you to help the PF Racing guys,’” Hand said. “I guess (co-driver) Chad McCumbee had racing conflicts the rest of the year. At the last minute they called me and asked me to finish the year out with them. I did Road America, Virginia, then we finish up at Road Atlanta. The good thing about this is that it gets me back into the IMSA loop.” Hand’s most recent previous IMSA time was pretty memorable as part of the vaunted Ford GT program from 2016-19 in the WeatherTech Championship GT Le Mans class. On top of that, he was part of the driver lineup that delivered a 24 Hours of Le Mans victory for Ford in 2016 on the 50th anniversary of the manufacturer’s vaunted triumph over Ferrari in the French endurance classic. He was part of five race-winning efforts including the 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona before the program was shelved. It’s why he’s so excited to be the development driver for the new Mustang GT3, though he doesn’t know much about the car at this point. “I am part of the GT3 development program in 2023 with Ford and Multimatic Motorsports,” Hand said. “I haven’t even seen the GT3 yet. That is a well-kept secret.” He also doesn’t know if he will continue helping NASCAR teams or do more Michelin Pilot Challenge races next year in addition to helping advance the GT3 race car. Multimatic and Ford also are developing a Mustang GT4 scheduled to compete in the Michelin Pilot Challenge in 2023. “I will finish out the year with PF Racing,” Hand said, “then help with the development of these new cars moving forward with development in 2023 and hopefully racing in 2024. The GT4 and GT3 will be totally different cars. “The deal with PF Racing was something that just came up. I was the obvious fit because I know the tracks and my connection with Ford. I could jump right in it and get going.” The Michelin Pilot Challenge season concludes Sept. 30 with the Fox Factory 120 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.