Epic 2022 Progressive AFT Season to Conclude with Twin Doubleheaders

Progressive American Flat Track announced today the expansion of the final two race weekends of the season to conclude the 2022 campaign in epic double-doubleheader fashion.

The inaugural Drag Specialties Cedar Lake Short Track will feature a unique twist on the doubleheader format, fitting two full points- and purse-paying Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Events into a single evening on Saturday, September 24 at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

Following the conclusion of Opening Ceremonies, Mission SuperTwins will kick off the Main Event program with Round 15 of the premier-class championship. Later that evening, the Mission SuperTwins competitors will return to the track, joined by the participating Mission Production Twins Challenge entrants, to cap off the day’s activities with Round 16.

Flag-to-flag coverage of both Mission SuperTwins Main Events will feature in the one-hour FS1 broadcast of the Cedar Lake Short Track scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 2, at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.

The Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale presented by Daytona Dodge at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, will then conclude the 2022 season with a conventional two-day doubleheader, featuring Round 17 on Friday, October 14, and Round 18 on Saturday, October 15. The weekend will also represent the final two-thirds of the Progressive Triple Crown, which will pay the Mission SuperTwins rider who collects the most combined points across the Progressive Laconia Short Track and twin finale a $25,000 prize.

The additions to the year-end slate further raise the stakes for what was already destined to be a thrilling conclusion to a historic season. With four Mission SuperTwins title fighters representing two different manufacturers separated by just 29 points and 100 points still up for grabs, this year’s championship battle remains far too close to predict.

Visit https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3901/ to reserve your tickets for the Drag Specialties Cedar Lake Short Track.

Visit https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3697/ to reserve your tickets for the Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale presented by Daytona Dodge. Tickets for Friday, October 14 on sale soon.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and FansChoice.tv are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. FansChoice.tv provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round at http://www.FansChoice.tv.