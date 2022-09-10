INDYCAR Announces Indy Lights WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Penalty

Saturday, Sep 10

Saturday, Sep 10 11
INDYCAR officials have announced a qualification penalty for the driver of the No. 83 Andretti Autosport, Matthew Brabham, ahead of today’s Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey Race 1.

The driver was in violation of Rule 14.30.4. of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires rulebook. The rule involves Driver Equivalency Weight.

According to Rule 14.30.4.7., the penalty can include a minimum $100,000 fine and/or other penalties. Brabham’s qualification laps for Race 1 have been voided and the driver will start in the final position of the 13-car field.

Indy Lights PR

