The best way to become a EuroNASCAR driver: join the 2023 Drivers Recruitment Program

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Drivers Recruitment Program will return with two test days on September 23 and December 16 at the NWES test track in Fontenay Le Comte, France. Additionally, drivers will also be able to enter the last two Club Challenge events of the season at Zolder (October 6) and Grobnik (October 28) and they will count towards the Recruitment Program.



For race car drivers from around the world who are interested in joining EuroNASCAR, it’s the best opportunity to join the championship and get support to kickstart their NASCAR careers. The program will once again offer financial support to the best prospects taking part in the Recruitment opportunities.



Many of the current top competitors in the ​​NASCAR Whelen Euro Series came from the Drivers Recruitment Program, including two-time EuroNASCAR Champion and current NASCAR Cup Series driver Loris Hezemans and EuroNASCAR PRO superstar Vittorio Ghirelli.



One of the highlights of the NWES ecosystem, the Drivers Recruitment Program has proven to be the best way to enter the world of EuroNASCAR. Experienced NWES PRO drivers support participants to discover the Pure Racing character of the car, while off track each DRP driver will meet NWES President and CEO Jerome Galpin and the series’ organization team to discuss their racing projects and potential needs to join the series.



The 2023 DRP offers drivers four different opportunities to approach the EuroNASCAR world:

Discovery package: Includes 2 x on track sessions

Advanced package: Includes 6 x on track sessions

Pro package: Includes 1 dedicated car for a full day of testing

Club Challenge event: Includes participation in one of the last two events of the Club Challenge – EuroNASCAR’s regularity-based competition – at Zolder and Grobnik.

Following the tests, NWES and its partners will offer to the best prospects scholarships to race the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The scholarships will go from 5,000 € to 25,000 €.



The Drivers Recruitment Program is open to all drivers:

Top drivers wanting to make history and write their names in the NASCAR Hall Of Fame

Young talents willing to build themselves a NASCAR career

Female drivers eager to battle for the title and the Lady Trophy

Drivers wanting to compete at a high level and have great fun at affordable cost

Special development program for Karting drivers without car-racing experience

More dedicated scholarships ranging between 2,000 € and 4,000 € will be also available for beginners willing to enter the regularity-based Club Challenge and take their first steps into motorsports.



Drivers from all over the world can apply for the program and register via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A participation fee will be asked to each driver joining the Recruitment Program depending on the package of choice.

NWES PR