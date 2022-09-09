André Lotterer joins Avalanche Andretti Formula E

Avalanche Andretti Formula E announces André Lotterer will join Jake Dennis at Avalanche Andretti FE for Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.



Lotterer, 40, from Duisburg, Germany has previously secured eight podiums in Formula E whilst also boasting an impressive World Endurance Championship record, securing the title in 2012 and winning the historic 24 Hours of Le Mans race three-times.



André will be on a dual programme in 2023 with his duties lying with Avalanche Andretti FE and Porsche’s LMDh programme.



Michael Andretti, CEO and Chairman, Andretti Autosport, said:

“We’re always building to be at the front of each series we compete in. André is bringing a wealth of experience to Avalanche Andretti and is another step in creating a team that can challenge for wins and the World Championship. We are looking forward to him joining alongside Jake to create a competitive and exciting line up.”



André Lotterer, Driver, said:

“I’m excited to be joining Avalanche Andretti FE for Season 9 and the start of the Gen3 era. Working together with Jake will be a great combination to continue to push the team to the front of the field in Formula E.”



Roger Griffiths, Team Principal, Avalanche Andretti Formula E, said:

“André’s experience, performance and energy will be a great addition to our team and our aim to challenge the front of the field in the series. With Jake as his teammate, we believe we will have a brilliant driver partnership to lead us in the series and help our team to continue to grow with our fans and sponsors.”



Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E, Porsche, said:

“Porsche will have a customer team in the Formula E project for the first time with Avalanche Andretti FE. We are really looking forward to this and it’s very important for us as we will see four 99X Electric on the grid. With good cooperation we can get more data and learn more especially with the new Gen3 car - this will be a valuable experience. Also, our works driver André Lotterer, who gained a lot of experience in Formula E and our team, will drive one of the 99X Electric with Avalanche Andretti FE next season. Along with André, engineering support with Formula E experience, will join him. With this package, I am really looking forward to Avalanche Andretti FE being competitive with our car.”