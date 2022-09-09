Extra Seat Time Is Worth Extra Effort

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – If there’s one thing every racing driver craves, it’s seat time. Simulators are a valuable learning tool, but nothing helps a driver improve their craft more than time spent on track behind the wheel of a real racing car. That’s part of why several IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers also participate in other forms of sports car racing around the world, including the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), the European Le Mans Series (ELMS) and the Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS). Whether it’s a veteran pilot like Sebastien Bourdais or Renger van der Zande, or a promising young up-and-comer like Josh Pierson, many racers find value in just the act of driving – anytime, anywhere. Other IMSA full-timers who have competed internationally this year, including in the 2022 24 Hours of Le Mans, include Pipo Derani, Richard Westbrook, Filipe Albuquerque, Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Jan Heylen and Antonio Garcia. Much is different for those drivers when they are moonlighting from their IMSA “day jobs” – most fundamentally, the racetracks and the style of racing, not to mention things like food and local culture. The common denominators are a similar competitive environment, along with the opportunity to learn and simply gain a different kind of experience that can be filed away for later use. On the surface, a driver of Bourdais’ pedigree doesn’t need any extra practice – the 43-year-old Frenchman won four IndyCar titles and has notched 10 victories in North American sports car competition. Yet he has almost always dovetailed his primary employment with some kind of international sports car program on the side. This year, Bourdais has won three races in the WeatherTech Championship paired with van der Zande in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. He’s also competed in every WEC race in an ORECA Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) fielded by Vector Sport. “My focus is with the Ganassi Cadillac IMSA program, but this was too good to pass up because it fit really well with my schedule and I want to get ready for the future with racing a prototype at Le Mans again,” Bourdais said. On Sunday, Bourdais will have the unique opportunity of sharing the Vector Sport ORECA with IMSA teammate van der Zande in the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji in Japan. It’s a rare chance to validate their working partnership in a different car and a completely different environment. “Working with Seb this year, we’ve developed a very good partnership,” van der Zande stated. “He’s very detailed with setup and I’m a bit more ‘plug and play,’ let’s say. So hopefully it will be easy to jump into the Vector LMP2.” As if Bourdais and van der Zande don’t already have enough on their plate, both are heavily involved in the testing of Cadillac’s V-LMDh prototype that will be campaigned in IMSA and WEC next year. But you won’t catch them or any other driver complaining about the opportunity for additional seat time.