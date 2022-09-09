Art of the Driver Change: Poetry (or Comedy) in Motion

Choreography on Display in Pit Lane Those scenarios are, of course, the rare occasions. For the most part, a driver change is finely devised – choreographed and rehearsed. There are even team members designated as “driver change helpers” who run out on a pit stop to assist the drivers. They help pull out the driver who just finished a stint – or place equipment such as a seat insert – inside the cockpit. Often, they are simply helping belt a new driver in. “It definitely is an art because everyone has their own way of doing it, everyone has their own sequence of doing the belts, everyone has what they are comfortable with,’’ De Phillippi said. “Some drivers really want you to do as many belts as you possibly can for them, to help them. “So at the end of the day if someone really needs help, you can’t be like, ‘Sorry, dude, you have to do that on your own,’ because obviously, you’re all going for performance and you want to be able to help them as much as you can. “It’s really about practice and repetition and understanding what each of your teammates needs.” The driver change “helper” is a luxury, but another potential cog in a split-second process. Some drivers prefer them, others not so much. “The first team I drove for had a drivers change ‘helper,’” said John Edwards of BMW M Team RLL. “So you had to run over the top of wall and jump in (the car), but the helper did most of the work on the belts. “It’s definitely something to figure out. I think for me, the big thing was, we did a lot of changes and had a lot of practice.” A more impactful chapter in driver changes for Edwards came co-driving with former IndyCar champion Alex Zanardi. The popular Italian driver lost his legs in a racing accident in 2001 but went on to compete in sports cars and sedans with specially made hand controls for steering and throttle control. He and Edwards were teammates in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. “It was a remarkable experience for me,’’ Edwards said. “There’s a lot that has been said about Alex – about how impressive he is – but when you watch him move and the way he figures things out on his own to adapt to a situation, he is really incredible. “Obviously, we all have a standard of how we do driver changes and there’s a few things that vary according to what car you’re driving. Do you help put belts on? Or just do the window net and then go under to help with the belt? Things like that. “But when you have a guy (Zanardi) that has to pull himself up into the car, has a seat insert and has to do a steering wheel change, then it suddenly introduces a ton of new variables that none of us was familiar with. So that was pretty interesting trying to figure all that stuff out over the course of the Roar (Before the Rolex 24 testing) and the 24-hour (race) weekend.”