Extreme E's floating centrepiece, the St. Helena, arrives in Chile ahead of Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix

Extreme E’s floating centrepiece, the St. Helena, has arrived in Chile as the Championship prepares for its first South American outing – the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix on 24-25 September.



Following the NEOM Island X Prix in Sardinia, co-organised by the Automobile Club d'Italia and Regione Sardegna, the St. Helena has travelled west for Extreme E’s racing debut in South America, travelling through the Panama Canal to reach its final destination in Chile.

Upon arrival in Chile, the crew will spend the first few days unloading all of the freight on board as preparations and anticipation builds for the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix later this month.



Extreme E’s global odyssey is made possible by the St. Helena. She is used to transport the Championship’s freight and infrastructure, including ODYSSEY 21 vehicles, to the nearest port to each of its race locations, minimising Extreme E’s emissions profile as well as facilitating scientific research through an on-board laboratory.

Alejandro Agag, Founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “The arrival of the St. Helena into Chile marks a major milestone in our preparations for the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix – the first Extreme E event to be held in South America.

“The Atacama Desert will play an extreme and fascinating host venue for our series, whilst the subject of copper mining and its sustainable solutions is a vital matter facing the electric vehicle industry.



We look forward to working with Antofagasta Minerals to use our platform to tell this important story in an informative and insightful manner, and ultimately deliver more gripping race action."



The Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix is the fourth round of Extreme E Season 2.



The Championship is led by last year’s winners Rosberg X Racing, who have won two out of the series’ three X Prix so far this year.



After the Antofagasta Minerals Copper X Prix, the St. Helena will remain in South America for the Extreme E Season 2 finale in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on November 26-27 2022.

