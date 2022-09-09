Legacy of DPi Class Sets Stage for GTP

The DPi class has been especially good to Cadillac, which has won 30 of the 57 races, three team championships and three manufacturer titles competing against Acura (17 wins from 2018-present), Mazda (eight wins from 2017-21) and Nissan (two wins from 2017-19) at different junctures along the way. The competition is so tight this year that, should Cadillac win the pole and race at Michelin Raceway, the GM brand and Acura will finish in a dead heat for the final DPi manufacturer crown. Van der Zande, who teamed with Sebastien Bourdais this year in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, points to the car’s sleek look in attracting new fans. “When I meet people who don’t follow motorsports and show them a picture of our car, they’re always amazed,” van der Zande said. “They’re like, ‘Wow, that’s a spaceship!’ It’s been around for a long time, so it’s almost a classic. People have bought them as an investment for the future because it’s such a classic and iconic race-winning car.” It also helped to bridge the gap between old and new. As it prepares for its farewell, the DPi sets the stage for the highly anticipated GTP that will take over as the top class in 2023. “I feel like the DPi was a good step in the evolution,” Taylor said. “It came from the Daytona Prototype, which had some level of manufacturer styling to a little bit more with the DPi, and then evolving into the full-fledged LMDh/GTP era. It’s a good step. It was massive.” Appealing, iconic, difficult to master and unbelievably fast. All in all, a memorable racing machine. “It’s an awesome car to drive,” Bourdais said. “On my own in qualifying, I really had some fun times.”