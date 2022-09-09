Top Five for Jonathan Browne at Road to Indy Portland Finale

|
Rookie Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires driver Jonathan Browne earned a fifth place finish in Race 1 of the season finale at Portland International Raceway last weekend, his best race result in a competitive first year campaign with the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. The 22-year-old also claimed a pole position earlier this year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway along with eight additional top ten finishes in his maiden season of racing in the USA.
Qualifying for the Grand Prix of Portland started off promising, but a red flag with just four minutes to go prevented both Browne and teammate Josh Green from getting the most out of their fresh sets of Cooper Tires in their second run. The hiccup resulted in an 11th place starting position for Browne and sixth for Green in Race 1.
Chaos amongst the field at the start of Race 1 opened the door for Browne to slide up to fifth while Green avoided contact to land in eighth. After 30 laps of green flag racing, Browne finished fifth while Green brought home a ninth place finish.
The start of Race 2 was delayed due to a fallen jumbotron on the northwestern road course and then shortened to just 22 laps. Unfortunately, both Browne and Green suffered contact in the second race; Green collided with the #18 car of Yuven Sundaramoorthy in Turns 10/11 on Lap 2, finishing P13, while Browne tapped the #5 car of Marcos Flack, puncturing his tire and finishing P14.
The pair struggled to gain track positions in the third and final race of the weekend, resulting in P8 for Green and P12 for Browne. Despite a challenging weekend, Green came out of the finale sixth overall in the championship with 298 points. The 19-year-old had a creditable rookie season in Indy Pro 2000, earning two pole positions, a win, and three additional podiums to add to his resume going into 2023.