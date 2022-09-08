Indoor Auto Racing Dates Set for Atlantic City and Allentown

Dates for the 2023 Indoor Auto Racing Series have been confirmed with dates scheduled at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA on January 6 and 7 and Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ on January 27 and 28.

The concrete series will kick off on January 6 and 7 with the 7th running of the Ironton Global sponsored Allentown Indoor Races. The three main divisions of the series, TQ (Three Quarter) Midgets, Slingshots and Champ Karts will be in competition both days.

After Allentown, the series will head to the boardwalk in Atlantic City, NJ for the 20th running of the NAPA KNOW HOW Atlantic City Race Weekend on Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th. Plans are in the works to make the 20th running of the event, bigger and better than ever.

It will be double down weekend for the TQ Midgets, drivers will have two opportunities to host the Gambler’s Classic trophy. Friday night will feature a complete show, making up the 2021 event that was lost to COVID restrictions. Then on Saturday night, start all over with heat races, B-mains and another 40 lap main event!

“2023 will be our 20th running of the event in Atlantic City and we are going all in to make it the best weekend yet” stated series promoter Len Sammons. “By adding the 2021 TQ Midget Gambler’s Classic to Friday night, it makes for a huge weekend.”

Tickets for both events will go on sale starting with pre-sale opportunities on September 19 and be on sale to the public on Friday, September 23.

The series will not be returning to the Exposition Center on the New York State Fairgrounds in March of 2023, due to building issues which have caused a number of other events to be canceled inside the newly constructed center. New York state officials hope to have the issues resolved, so that all the events can return for the 2024 season.

Plans for the return of the East Coast Indoor Dirt Nationals at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ are presently being finalized, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

For more information, including sponsorship opportunities contact series organizer, Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 or emailing him at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

AARN PR