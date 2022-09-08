GMS Racing NCWTS Race Preview: Kansas Speedway II

- Allegiant - Together We Fly™: Allegiant will serve as primary partner on Enfinger's No. 23 Chevrolet for Friday's race at Kansas Speedway. From America's favorite small cities to world-class destinations, Allegiant makes leisure travel affordable and convenient. With low-low fares, nonstop, all-jet service and premier travel partners, Allegiant provides a complete travel experience with great value and without all the hassle.

- About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

- Chassis History/Info: Enfinger and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis no. 345 for the second race in a row on Friday night. This weekend will mark the first time that the chassis has raced at Kansas Speedway. The chassis made its official race debut in the most recent event at Richmond Raceway, where Grant contended for the win and finished in 4th position.

- Trackside Appearances: Fans attending Friday night's Kansas Lottery 200 will have the opportunity to meet Grant Enfinger at the Team Chevy stage in the Kansas Speedway fan zone from 5:00 PM - 5:15 PM local time, where he along with GMS Racing teammate Jack Wood will be participating in a Q&A session prior to the race.

- Cancer Heroes: At Kansas Speedway, Grant Enfinger will be partnering with the Martin Truex, Jr. Foundation in their "Honor a Cancer Hero" initiative. Above the door of Grant's No. 23 Chevrolet will feature the names of Anastasia Vessell and Kären Gavaletz, who were both nominated as part of the program. Mrs. Vessell is a breast cancer survivor who used to live in Enfinger's hometown of Fairhope, Alabama, who just recently completed her final chemo and radiation treatments earlier this year. Mrs. Gavaletz was a strong advocate for fighting cancer, supporting the MTJF for many years. Unfortunately, she lost her fight with vulvar cancer on May 24th, 2022, and was a close family friend of Enfinger's. GMS Racing is proud to honor both of these heroes on Grant's truck this weekend.

- #FearTheFinger Playoffs Profile: Grant Enfinger is one of only two drivers that is locked into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs by virtue of his win at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Kansas Speedway will mark the end of the Round of 10, so Grant's main objective throughout the race will be gaining valuable playoff points - by either winning one of the stages or by winning the overall race.

- GE Quote: “It will be nice to be able to return to Kansas for a second time this season with our No. 23 team. I feel like we learned some stuff that helped us gain speed towards the end of the race in the spring, and also as a whole, we have really improved on our intermediate program, so I feel like we are bringing a better truck this time around. I want to say thank you to Allegiant for coming onboard this week, and I'm hoping that we give everyone a good run to be proud of on Friday night."