Double win for Max Lanza at Most

A clear and undisputed supremacy. The EuroNASCAR weekend of Max Lanza, held in Most, Czech Republic, brought the Italian driver to a double win in the Challenger Trophy and to the conquer of two solid overall Top10s in the two races.



Lanza showed a very strong race pace since the Friday free practice, but all the efforts were made unless in qualy, when, due some issues, the #88 Camaro grabbed only the 20th spot on the grid. "When the going gets tough, the tough get going, I could describe like this my weekend at Most. After the qualy, the morale was underground, but we were able to to transform our sadness in the right power for Race 1. And it worked! 14 positions gained in a very eventful race: overtakes, contacts, safety car and restarts. We crossed the finish line sixth, my team went mad! With a less unlucky qualy, we could have aimed also to the podium!" commented Max Lanza, now very close to the Challenger Trophy lead. "Race 2 was more linear and we battled with the top protagonists. We raced thinking also to the championship and we brought home another Top10 and the second win in the Challenger Trophy. A perfect weekend!"



In less than a month, the EuroNASCAR circus will be back in Belgium, on the historic Zolder circuit, for the penultimate round of the 2022 season.

Max Lanza PR