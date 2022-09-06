Hockett/McMillin Memorial Entry List At 45 And Growing For The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

The annual tribute to Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin is just over a week away at the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” and already, 45 teams have pre-registered for the $10,000 to win event with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Happening September 15, 16, and 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.), the list includes four previous event champions, of which two went to Victory Lane this past weekend at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Spitting the Labor Day affair at the one-third-mile oval, Blake Hahn (2019) and Derek Hagar (2014) are back for their shot at adding another Hockett/McMillin triumph to their name. The other two winners on the card include Wayne Johnson (2016), and Sam Hafertepe, Jr., who has topped the event three times (2017, 2018, and 2020).

The 12th time the event is scheduled to be contested at the Lucas Oil Speedway, the inaugural tribute was won by Zach Chappell in 2010 at Lake Ozark Speedway. A look at the current entry list includes drivers from 39 cities, 12 states, and Canada.

Car# - Driver (City, State)

00-Broc Elliott (California, MO)

1JR-Steven Russell (Russellville, MO)

1P-Curtis Evans (Norborne, MO)

1X-Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)

2B-Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

2C-Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

2J-Zach Blurton (Quinter, KS)

3-Ayrton Gennetten (Gravois Mills, MO)

3M-Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

4X-Tyler Blank (California, MO)

5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

7B-Ben Brown (Marshall, MO)

7C-Chris Morgan (Topeka, KS)

9-Chase Randall (Waco, TX)

10-Landon Britt (Memphis, TN)

10P-Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK)

11-Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK)

12M-Greg Merritt (Nesbit, MS)

14E-Kyle Bellm (Nixa, MO)

15H-Sam Hafertepe (Sunnyvale, TX)

17B-Ryan Bickett (Ramona, SD)

21S-Kobe Simpson (Bonham, TX)

22K-Kaleb Johnson (Sioux Falls, SD)

22S-Slater Helt (Pleasant Hill, MO)

23-Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

24-Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

26-Marshall Skinner (Marion, AR)

31-Casey Wills (Sperry, OK)

33-Alan Zoutte (Knoxville, IA)

33L-Mark Lane (Grain Valley, MO)

36-Jason Martin (Liberal, KS)

45X-Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS)

47-Dale Howard (Byhalia, MS)

47X-Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, Ont. Can.)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

55B-Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK)

77-Jack Wagner (Lone Jack, MO)

86-Timothy Smith (Rocheport, MO)

91-Michael Day (Farmersville, TX)

93-Taylor Walton (Odessa, MO)

95-Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

97-Kevin Cummings (Tulsa, OK)

98P-Miles Paulus (Marshall, MO)

187-Landon Crawley (Benton, AR)

938-Bradley Fezard (Bonnerdale, AR)

Subject to change without notice

Drivers will complete all three nights with event points awarded every time a driver enters the track in order to set the field on Saturday. Event points are different from the Qualifying/Passing Points and are not used to set nightly lineups.

The following is specific to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Any information regarding the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint Car League can be found at http://www.powri.com.

Event Registration for the American Sprint Car Series is free and can be done online at https://www.myracepass.com/ series/1846/registrations. We encourage teams to pre-register as this helps speed up the check-in process, payouts, and allows us to let fans know who is coming.

Hockett/McMillin ASCS Format:

Preliminary nights will follow ASCS National Format, with teams drawing for their Qualifying Group. The only difference will be that Qualifying will take place during Hot Laps, with each group split in half. Max number of cars on track per Qualifying/Hot Lap session is five.

The breakdown of the ASCS National Format is published at https://www.ascsracing.com/ downloads/get.aspx?i=704939

Event Points are awarded each time a driver is on track. These points are used to set the field for Saturday and are not used to set lineups during a preliminary night.

Qualifying and Heat Race Points are awarded: 10, 9, 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

B-Feature Points, starting with the first non-qualifier, are awarded: 87, 86, 85, 84, 83, 82, 81, etc.

A-Feature points are awarded: 150, 142, 135, 130, 125, 122, 119, 116, 113, 110, 108, 106, 104, 102, 100, 98, 96, 94, 92, 90, 89, 88

Following the completion of Friday’s program, event points will be totaled with the Top 8 locked in, straight up, into Saturday’s A-Feature. All other drivers will be lined up into four Last Chance Qualifiers on Saturday. Any ties in event points will be broken by the driver with the faster qualifying time on Friday.

Lineups will be staggered by points (9th to the pole of LCQ 1, 10 to the pole of LCQ 2, etc). Top 2 finishes in each LCQ will advance to the A-Feature. Winners of LCQ 1 starts 9th, winner of LCQ 2 will start 10th, and so on.

Those not transferring will lineup into B-Features, straight up by their LCQ finish. Two B-Features, will take the top three from each. Three B-Features, will take the top two from each.

**ASCS National Driver Point, Regional Attendance, and Promoter’s Provisionals will be allowed, but will not award any points for the A-Feature. Points will be calculated from the position earned prior to the Provisional.

Purse structure for each night is as follows:

Thursday and Friday:

A-Feature: 1. $3,000; 2. $1,500; 3. $1,100; 4. $1,000; 5. $800 6. $700; 7. $600; 8. $500; 9. $475; 10. $450; 11. $425; 12. $400 13. $400; 14. $400; 15. $400; 16. $400; 17. $400; 18. $400; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Saturday:

A-Feature: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,000; 3. $2,500; 4. $1,500; 5. $1,250; 6. $1,150; 7. $1,100; 8. $1,000; 9. $900; 10. $800; 11. $700; 12. $600; 13. $550; 14. $525; 15. $500; 16. $475; 17. $450; 18. $425; 19. $400; 20. $400; 21. $400; 22. $400; Any non-transferring driver will be paid $150.

Who: ASCS National Tour | ASCS Warrior Region

What: 12th annual General Tire Hockett/McMillin Memorial

When: September 15-17, 2022

Where: Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Mo.)

Track Info: Lucas Oil Speedway:

Address: 700 E. Hwy. 54 Wheatland, MO 65779

Phone: (417) 282-5984

Website: http://www. lucasoilspeedway.com

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Social Media: https://www.facebook. com/LucasOilSpeedway/

Times and Prices

September 15 & 16:

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Draw/Check-In: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:05 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $22

Youth (6 to 15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $55 (Click Here for More Information)

Pit Pass $40

3-Day Pit Pass-$125

September 17

Pits Open: All Day

Grandstands Open: 4:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 5:30 P.M.

Racing: 6:35 P.M.

Adults (16 and up) $35

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $32

Youth (6 to 15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $80 (Click Here for More Information)

Pit Pass $45

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/lucasoilascs [@ lucasoilascs]

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Broadcast: RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com

Live-Scoring [Where Applicable]: MRP Live

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 4 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway); Derek Hagar – 3 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway; 9/5 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Tim Crawley – 2 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Blake Hahn – 2 (8/2 – Lakeside Speedway, 9/2 – Lake Ozark Speedway); Matt Covington – 2 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway; 7/28 – 81-Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway; 8/4 – Knoxville Raceway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 2 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway; 8/6 – Knoxville Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey - 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway); Brian Brown – 1 (8/5 – Knoxville Raceway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 2,691; 2. Wayne Johnson 2,623; 3. Tim Crawley 2,578; 4. Matt Covington 2,540; 5. Jason Martin 2,523; 6. Brandon Anderson 2,380; 7. Landon Britt 2,201; 8. Landon Crawley 2,194; 9. Kyler Johnson 2,180; 10. Ryan Bickett 2,076; 11. Dylan Postier 2,001; 12. Garet Williamson 1,851; 13. Dylan Opdahl 1,685; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,493 15. Dale Howard 1,120;

ASCS National Tour Drivers:

1x - Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)**

2c - Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)**

2d-Dylan Opdahl (Madison, SD) (R)

10 - Landon Britt (Atoka, TN) (R)

10p - Dylan Postier (Stillwater, OK) (R)

17b - Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

24 - Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

36 - Jason Martin (Liberal, KS) (R)

45x - Kyler Johnson (Quinter, KS) (R)

52 - Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)**

55b - Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) (R)

95 - Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

187 - Landon Crawley (Benton, AR) (R)

(R) Signifies Brodix National Rookie

** Signifies past ASCS National Champion.

ASCS PR