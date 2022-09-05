A hard-fought 10th place for Jean-Philippe Bergeron at CTMP

It was under rainy skies at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, that the 12th and penultimate round of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series season took place yesterday. After a few inconclusive practice laps and a qualifying session the day before, the driver of the #1 Prolon Controls | Circuit téléguidé Saint-Roch | Groupe Olivier | Rousseau Métal car had to settle for 19th place on the starting grid for Sunday’s WeatherTech 200 race.



At the beginning of the race, with 51 laps to go, Bergeron started a dazzling comeback. By his third lap, he was already setting his best time of the weekend. He reached the 13th position after only eight laps. Thanks to a well-orchestrated strategy by the Dave Jacombs Racing team, the #1 car was even in third place on the leaderboard. Unfortunately, a pit stop resulted in a penalty due to team miscommunication. The driver left the pits with the fuel can still attached to the car. It wasn’t until turn 2 that the can came loose and ended up on the grass. The NASCAR organization brought out the yellow flag and Bergeron had to restart at the end of the field. At that point, he once again began a frantic climb to catch up with the leaders. Too little too late, the driver crossed the finish line in 10th place, side by side with the #98 car of Sam Fellows with whom he battled until the very end.



“We’ve been used to seeing Jean-Philippe move up the field since the beginning of the season! It never worries me much when he starts further back in the line because we know that with a good car, he is able to move up easily! Once again, he gave us a great show! The Jacombs Racing team worked well. The car was competitive and they had a good race strategy. If it hadn’t been for the penalty, we would certainly have obtained a better result, but it’s a tenth position for which we are very satisfied,” says Martin D’Anjou, CEO of Festidrag Development.



Jean-Philippe Bergeron PR