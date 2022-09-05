ARCA Menards Series at DuQuoin - Start Time Moved up to 5 pm ET/4 pm CT

Due to the persistent threat of inclement weather, the ARCA Menards Series Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100 at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds will now start at 5:00 pm ET/4:00 pm CT. The command to fire engines will be at 4:01 pm CT with the green flag to follow at 4:08 pm CT. The practice/qualifying session that had been set for 3:30 pm CT has been cancelled, and the starting lineup will be set by current ARCA Menards Series owner points standings per the ARCA rule book, with Jesse Love on the General Tire Pole.
Love will be going for the $50,000 Performance Seed Dirt Double bonus after winning at the Illinois State Fairgrounds two weeks ago. He will start alongside current Sioux Chief Showdown leader Sammy Smith, who won last Sunday at The Milwaukee Mile.
The race will be televised live on MAVTV and streamed live on FloRacing. Visit ARCARacing.com for live timing & scoring and follow @ARCA_Racing on Twitter for up-to-the-minute updates.
ARCA Racing PR