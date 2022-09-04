Du Quoin IL State Fair To Have Three Feature Events Monday Afternoon

The Sunday, September 4 auto racing event at the Du Quoin State Fair has been postponed due to wet track conditions caused by heavy rainfall the previous 24 hours. The ARCA Menards Series will now run the Rust-Oleum Automotive 100 on Monday as part of a tripleheader with the USAC Silver Crown Series and DIRTcar Modifieds.

Track crews and Du Quoin State Fair officials started rolling the track Sunday morning in hopes of getting the race in on Sunday night. After several hours of rolling heavy equipment on the track, it was decided that the surface was not going to firm enough for racing Sunday night.

Fans at the Du Quoin State Fair on Labor Day Monday will now see USAC Silver Crown and DIRTcar Modifieds as part of the early program with the Modified feature at 12:30 and the Ted Horn 100 scheduled to take the green at 1:00 PM Central Time. The ARCA Menards Series will run the late afternoon/evening nightcap with feature action scheduled for 5:00.

Tickets from Saturday’s postponement can be used for the early show. Once the stands are cleared, fans can re-enter by using their Sunday ARCA tickets. Tickets will also be available at the gate upon arrival.

For full information, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

Full Du Quoin State Fairgrounds Monday Race Schedule

10:00 AM-10:45 AM-USAC Silver Crown Practice

11:00 AM – USAC Silver Crown Qualifying

11:45 AM – DIRTcar Modified Practice/Qualifying

12:30 PM – DIRTcar Modified Bill Oldani Memorial Feature

1:00 PM – USAC Silver Crown Ted Horn 100

3:30 PM-4:00 PM – ARCA Menards Series Practice/Qualifying

5:01 PM – ARCA Command To Start Engines

5:08 PM – ARCA Menards Series Rust-Oleum Automotive Finishes 100

Track Enterprises PR