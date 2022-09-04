Jake Drew celebrated in victory lane under the twilight skies at Portland International Raceway after picking up his fourth ARCA Menards Series West victory this season. Piloting the No. 6 Sunrise Ford, Drew earned his eighth top-five and top-10 finish this year.

Todd Souza battled throughout the top five all race long in his No. 13 Ford. With seven career top-five finishes, Souza, finishing 3.943 seconds behind Drew, last finished second at Roseville in 2020. He’ll leave the road course with 21 career West top 10 finishes.

Tanner Reif rounded out the top three finishers in Saturday’s event.

Cole Moore overcame a restart violation penalty to finish fourth.

Takuma Koga for the third time of his career tied for his best career West finish by placing fifth. He’ll leave the event with three career top-five and 15 top 10s.

Ryan Philpott, Davey Magras, Joey Iest, Landen Lewis, and Bridget Burgess rounded out the top 10.

Four cautions slowed the 57-lap event with 17 laps running under yellow.

The series heads to Roseville for the NAPA AutoCare 150 on October 1st. Coverage of the race will air live on FloRacing.