Coltman Farms Racing brings new Longhorn Chassis to Lavonia Speedway

Coltman Farms Racing and Kenny Collins are looking to make a strong impression in front of their home crowd during Saturday’s World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series race at Lavonia Speedway in Georgia.



With a brand-new car from Longhorn Chassis at their disposal, both Coltman and Collins have plenty of confidence in their ability to mix it up with the series regulars and build off the momentum they have accumulated through the 2022 season.



Despite only competing with the World of Outlaws just a few times, Collins is very comfortable with racing at his home track of Lavonia. Collins and his team are confident the new chassis will provide him an advantage by the time the green flag flies.



“We’ve only had a handful of starts with the World of Outlaws over the years and most of them have been at Lavonia,” Collins said. “We’ve really held our own with the touring guys in the past and having this new Longhorn Chassis makes it even more exciting. Brett makes sure we have the resources needed to compete and we’re excited to be more prepared for the event this year.”



The 2022 season has been dominated by success for Collins while driving for Coltman and having Dwayne Frady as crew chief. Among his accomplishments were setting the quickest time in his group for the Eldora Million along with qualifying for the Thursday preliminary in the Colossal 100 at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

Collins is also fresh off a strong showing in the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series. He ended the season by recording six consecutive finishes inside the Top 10, including a second place run to Brandon Overton at Toccoa Raceway.

The efficiency Collins showed in the Southern Nationals Series culminated with a third place finish in the final point standings, which has Coltman optimistic about their chances of heading into Lavonia and pulling off the upset win.

“Coming off a successful run in the [Southern Nationals Series], we are excited about racing in Lavonia. Being able to run with the World of Outlaws will allow us to carry some of the momentum from our success on the tour. Kenny is always good [at Lavonia], and with Dwayne's knowledge, I expect this to be a good run for us and our team.”

Even though Collins does not expect a victory to come easy in a World of Outlaws race, he is still setting high expectations for the weekend, adding the amount of speed they have shown all year, combined with the new Longhorn Chassis, should make them one of the fastest cars from the moment hot laps begin.

“We expect to run well,” Collins said. “It’s our home track and if we don’t leave with a Top 5 finish, I will be very disappointed.”

Collins will look to kick off his night at Lavonia on the right note in qualifying, which will take place shortly after hot laps at 6:30 p.m. The green flag for the World of Outlaws Late Model feature will be waved shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

MPM PR