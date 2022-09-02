Federico Monti secures Club Challenge win at Most

It was an emotional win for Federico Monti in the Club Challenge at Autodrom Most, Czech Republic. The Italian was the most consistent driver in the regularity test of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and grabbed victory at the end of the two timed sessions. The Academy Motorsport / Alex Caffi Motorsport driver dedicated the win to his late friend, who unfortunately passed away during the summer. Monti was followed by the Marko Stipp Motorsport duo of Andreas Kuchelbacher and reigning champion Gordon Barnes.



“We wanted to get this win,” said an emotional Monti at the podium. “The team is working so hard and we had an awesome day here in Most. I dedicate this win to one of my best friends, who passed away this summer. We really wanted to get this victory for him. I’m really happy and had a great time at the track. We are now looking forward to the next round at Circuit Zolder in Belgium.”



While Monti scored a total of 75 points and topped the second session, Kuchelbacher ended up second just one marker down to the Italian. The former Club Challenge champion was the most consistent driver in the first session but lost the battle to Monti in the second outing because he ended up only third. With that, the Austrian beat his Marko Stipp Motorsport teammate Barnes, who suffered from technical issues on his Chevrolet Camaro.



The Brit collected 73 points despite losing a lot of track time due to a fuel pump issue in the first session. With his podium finish, Barnes still leads the championship, but Monti gained massive ground before the last two rounds at Zolder and Grobnik. Julian Vanheelen ended up fourth, while championship contender Neo Lambert suffered from a setback at Most. The Frenchman wasn’t able to turn a single lap due to technical issues and therefore lost important points in the title battle.



The Club Challenge will return on October 7 at Circuit Zolder in Belgium. The final will take place at the Automotodrom Grobnik on October 28 and promises to deliver a fantastic battle in the regularity test in Croatia. With the first sessions in the books, it’s time for EuroNASCAR PRO and EuroNASCAR 2 to hit the track with Free Practice on Friday and four thrilling races over the weekend – two for each championship.

NWES PR