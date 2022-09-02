IMSA Sets Dates for Season-Ending Awards Celebrations

There will be a celebratory mood in and around Braselton, Georgia, on the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 2 as IMSA announced season-ending awards celebrations for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and IMSA Prototype Challenge.

The WeatherTech Night of Champions returns to Braselton’s Chateau Elan Resort & Winery for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. ET. Less than 24 hours after the checkered flag falls in the 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans at nearby Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the 2022 WeatherTech Championship season will be celebrated.

WeatherTech Night of Champions recognizes team, driver and manufacturer champions in all five WeatherTech Championship classes, as well as champions of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup and IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup. Several other year-end awards also will be handed out as part of the program.

On Friday, Sept. 30, the celebrations will remain on Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta property. Just a few hours after a thrilling Michelin Pilot Challenge season concludes, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Awards will be held at The Driving Club at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Kicking off the weekend of celebrations will be the IMSA Prototype Challenge Awards earlier in the afternoon on Friday, Sept. 30. That celebration begins at 1 p.m. ET and will be held in Michelin Raceway’s Tower Garage.