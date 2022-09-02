The Munsters Star Butch Patrick Named Grand Marshal for Mission Springfield Mile I & II

Progressive American Flat Track is excited to announce that actor Butch Patrick will serve as the Grand Marshal for the Mission Springfield Mile I & II presented by Drag Specialties at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois, on September 3-4.

Among his extensive list of acting credits that spans more than six decades, Patrick is best known for his role as Eddie Munster in The Munsters, which aired for two seasons from 1964-1966. Despite its relatively brief initial run, The Munsters has since been widely syndicated and remains firmly locked in the public consciousness to this day. That special status is destined to be further elevated with the release of Rob Zombie’s film, The Munsters, which will be released on September 27.

“It's really amazing,” Patrick said. “I did a lot of work in Hollywood, and I was on several other shows and series, but for some reason, this little two-year show from the mid-'60s in the black-and-white era was magic. It's just got this extended family of fans who love it so much.”

Patrick is a life-long motorsports fan who called Geneseo, Illinois, his home at the time he was cast in The Munsters. He now owns replicas of the show’s iconic “Munster Koach” and “DRAG-U-LA” vehicles and will have the Munster Koach along with him and on display in the Fan Zone at this year’s Mission Springfield Mile doubleheader.

He said, “I've spent a lot of time in Illinois and was in Springfield last year for a big car show, but this will be my first time at the race. I'm really looking forward to it, and the Koach is coming with me. You know something, you could park that car anywhere and just sit back and wait for people to turn around and get their cameras out. It's very identifiable and always puts a smile on everyone’s face.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the fans, and I can't wait to get out to the Springfield Mile and witness some crazy good motorcycle racing.”

Visit https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3668 to reserve your tickets today. Infield Standing Room Only tickets start at just $20 (kids 12 and under free with a paid adult ticket), and fans are offered a large variety of upgraded tickets to choose from, including General Admission - Bleachers, Reserved Grandstand, Premium Reserved Grandstand, and Premier Reserved Grandstand, along with an extremely limited number of remaining VIP Experience tickets.

Paddock Access Upgrades are also available for purchase, which provide all-day access to the pits where fans can scope out the world’s fastest dirt track motorcycles and get up close and personal with the stars of the sport.

Gates will open for fans at 10:00 a.m. ET/7:00 a.m. PT on both days with Opening Ceremonies scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT ahead of Saturday’s and Sunday’s race programs. You can catch the livestream of all the weekend’s racing activities on FansChoice.tv. FansChoice.tv provides free-to-view livestreaming of Practice and Qualifying. FansChoice.tv subscribers will then be able to watch the drama unfold from Opening Ceremonies through the Semis, Main Events, and podium celebrations. FansChoice.tv offers two subscription options, granting unlimited access to premium AFT content. Monthly subscriptions start at just $7.99, while a six-month subscription is available for $44.99.

The Mission Springfield Mile I will premiere on FS1 on Sunday, September 11, at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT. The Mission Springfield Mile II will air one week later, on Sunday, September 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. Both broadcasts will include exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and expert commentary.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com. To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and FansChoice.tv are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. FansChoice.tv provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round at http://www.FansChoice.tv.