Paul Miller Racing Takes Satisfaction in WeatherTech Sprint Cup Title

Snow and Sellers led 21 laps at VIR and finished third to put an exclamation point on the accomplishment. After Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Snow took some satisfaction in the achievement. “It’s good to get something,” he said. “That was the only championship we could go for this year being not having a car for Daytona, and we got the Sprint Cup championship.” Sellers passed credit for the Sprint Cup title to the team at Paul Miller Racing, where he and Snow have driven since 2016 and collected eight wins together, the 2018 GTD season championship and the 2020 IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup. “It shows the resilience of the team and how they’re able to kind of dig in and give us good race cars week in and week out,” Sellers said. “I’m proud of those guys. It’s overlooked often how important your crew is and how much they do for you. Every time you win a championship, it’s more about everybody than it is about one single person or a car. That’s what makes us proud.” Team owner Miller was just as proud to also help deliver the Sprint Cup manufacturer championship to BMW in the first year of the relationship. “Our team and BMW have locked up the Sprint Cup titles, which is amazing,” Miller said. “And now our focus is on helping BMW clinch the GTD manufacturers’ year-long title. Our third place (at VIR) helps towards that, but we will have to push at (Motul Petit Le Mans) to make it happen for everyone at BMW.”