Emerson Fittipaldi: If Mick Schumacher joins AlphaTauri, it could be a positive surprise

Two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi gave his thoughts to VegasInsider on Mick Schumacher leaving Ferrari's young driver program and which team could be a good spot for him.

Here's what he said:

 

  • I am very pleased to see Mick Schumacher running with Kevin Magnussen

"I'm very pleased to see Mick Schumacher running with Kevin Magnussen who is a very experienced driver with a lot of good results."

"And Mick Schumacher, with much less experience, in the second part of the season so far, was racing at the same speed as Magnussen. I think that will create a lot of appreciation and respect in the F1 world for Mick Schumacher."

 

  • If Mick Schumacher joins AlphaTauri, it could be a positive surprise

"AlphaTauri is a competitive team and they're getting better and better."

"I'm trying to compare if Mick goes there and it's hard to compare him to them (Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda). I know Gasly is fast but to what level?"

"If Mick joins one of the two, it could be a positive surprise there because he's been improving. In the last few grands prix, he's done really well."

 

  • Franz Tost has developed some amazing drivers

 

"AlphaTauri is doing well. Franz Tost is a very good guy. He is a former racer. He's developed some amazing drivers."

"I can see if they pick up Mick because they know he has potential." 

 

Fittipaldi was speaking to VegasInsider, and you can find the entire interview here.

