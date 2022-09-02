Premier Racing Approach on Display at Porsche Sports Car Together Fest in Indy

Premier Racing travels to the “Racing Capital of the World”, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, this Labor Day weekend focused on its strategy of development. Nowhere is that approach more obvious than here in Indianapolis, Indiana. In 2021, the Kent Moore (Las Vegas, Nevada) managed operation brought young driver Adam Adelson (Las Vegas, Nevada now living in Los Angeles) to the iconic facility to compete for the first time on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course. Then it was in the Porsche Sprint Challenge by Yokohama, a step lower on the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid. Now, one year later, Adelson will pilot the No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car as part of the headlining Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands series. A step up earned on the team’s determined approach of long term success through intensive attention to detail. Rounds 13 and 14 of the 16-race season are part of the second annual Porsche Sports Car Together Fest, a celebration of the Porsche culture, September 2 – 4.

In honor of four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, who will be racing in this weekend’s Indianapolis event, Premier Racing turned the car entry number “24” they have raced all season to Gordon and longtime crew chief Ray Evernham. The number was used by the motorsport legend for all of his 93 NASCAR Cup series victories. The decision was an easy one for Adelson who was a Jeff Gordon fan even before he became a fan of auto racing. The Premier Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car will carry the No. 120 this weekend. The number is a natural fit for the team as it is used on the Las Vegas, Nevada-based team’s Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport entries in SRO GT America and GT4 America.

As the headliner of Sports Car Together Fest, Porsche Carrera Cup North America enjoys the prime spots on the schedule. Adelson will have his first opportunity to take the No. 120 on track in Practice 1, Friday, September 2 at 11:10 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. ET. Later the same day a second session will run from 3:50 p.m. – 4:20 p.m. The 30-minute qualifying session to set the grid for both 40-minute races will take place on Saturday, September 3 beginning at 10:10 a.m. ET. Race 1 of the weekend, Round 13 in the 16-race championship, will take the green flag at 3:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. PT on Saturday. Round 14 will cross the yard of bricks to start the clock at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, September 4 .

Live timing and scoring of all sessions as well as streaming of both races can be found at www.PorscheCarreraCup.us . The races also air live on the IMSA.TV.

Adam Adelson, No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup |

“It feels great to be headed back to IMS for the Porsche Sports Car Together Fest, especially now that we're in Carrera Cup. I remember racing with Porsche Sprint Challenge there last year and telling myself that I would be in Carrera Cup when I returned. It feels amazing to have stuck to that statement, and it wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for all of the hard work by the entire team.

Every single test or race weekend, we are always focused on developing both the team and myself as a driver; we strategically decide which series and races we should participate in in order to maximize that forward progression on both ends. As we're approaching the end of the season, it's not difficult to tell that our strategies are working. The team is always providing me with a great race car and my coaches have been relentless in pushing me to become a better driver. I'm incredibly excited to compete at IMS in the premier series this time around and show what we, as a team, are capable of.”

About providing the No. 24 for Gordon:

“When I was asked about whether or not I would be willing to give up number 24 and switch to number 120, I honestly didn't know who it was for. I thought that if we can get number 120 to match our number in the other series we participate in, then why not? However, when I learned that it was Jeff Gordon who would be getting the 24, I was ecstatic. Even before I was a fan of any kind of organized sports, I always relentlessly rooted for Jeff Gordon. He was the first athlete I was ever a fan of, and he has one of the most distinguished racing careers in the history of the sport. It's an honor to be able to reunite him with his number, and an even bigger honor to be able to share the track with him. I just hope we get to go wheel to wheel with each other. If that means I need to find a few tenths, then you bet I'm going to be pushing extra hard this weekend!”

Kent Moore, No. 120 Premier Racing Porsche 911 GT3 Cup |

“2022 has been a building year for us. We have done well even though it has been rough at times. Both the successes and the challenges have made us a better team. We want to build on that in these last two Porsche Carrera Cup weekends of the year. Our goal is to finish strong and carry that into 2023. We have some big plans for next year we are excited to announce soon but, for right now, we are focused on doing well at Indy. That is a special place and deserves that attention.”

* Image courtesy of WesDuenkel