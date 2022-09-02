Friday, Sep 02

NHRA announces “Phillips Connect 300 at the 1/8” program

Racing News
Friday, Sep 02 30
NHRA announces “Phillips Connect 300 at the 1/8” program

NHRA officials today announced a partnership with Phillips Connect, along with the formation of the “Phillips Connect 300 at the 1/8” program, a special club that will honor the first 10 drivers in either Top Fuel or Funny Car to reach the 300-mph milestone in the 1/8-mile.

 

Starting at this weekend’s prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the first driver in NHRA history in one of the nitro categories to reach the 300-mph mark by 660-feet in qualifying or eliminations will receive a special $30,000 bonus as the first driver in the “Phillips Connect 300 at the 1/8” program. Each of the next nine competitors to reach the mark will also earn recognition and a bonus.

 

NHRA and Phillips Connect, an industry leader with connected asset solutions for trailers, chassis, and containers, partnered together to create the unique program, rewarding the milestone feat of technology and engineering among the standout teams in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.

 

“When I broke 300 mph in a Funny Car at the quarter-mile, it was a major accomplishment," said Phillips Connect EVP Jim Epler, who enjoyed a standout career in the Funny Car ranks. "Now you see drivers reaching this speed at just half the distance. It’s a true testament to the technology and the incredible crew chiefs that have taken this sport to the next level. We’re honored to be a part of this groundbreaking club and appreciate the hard-working teams that have kept the NHRA excited.”

 

Top Fuel points leader Brittany Force went 299.00 MPH, while Phillips Connect-sponsored Top Fuel driver Justin Ashley went 298.27 at the most recent race in Brainerd.

 

The 300-mph mark is one of the last barriers for race teams in the thrilling 11,000-horsepower nitro categories to reach in a safe and controlled manner, and Phillips Connect was eager to create the unique program. The industry leader has developed innovative IoT sensor connection technology widely used in the freight industry, keeping drivers and their cargo safe. Phillips Connect products are also designed to improve overall safety and security, reduce costs in fleet maintenance, and dramatically enhance fleet asset utilization.

 

“We had the privilege of testing our motorsports program with Justin Ashley Racing this year, but to put a program out there with NHRA that includes all nitro drivers is very exciting,” said Phillips Connect founder and CEO, Rob Phillips. “The NHRA is growing at lightning speed with new technology that enables the sport to keep getting faster. Our customers have a deeply rooted love for motorsports, and we are thrilled to get even more involved with the industry.”

 

The second driver to hit the 300-mph mark in the eighth-mile will receive $13,000, while the third gets $9,000. The fourth through 10th drivers will each receive $3,000. The purse award is unique to each driver regardless of the driver’s team affiliation and regardless of whether the driver is competing in Top Fuel or Funny Car.

 

(Courtesy of NHRA Communications)

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Emerson Fittipaldi: Mercedes to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari around the end of the season Premier Racing Approach on Display at Porsche Sports Car Together Fest in Indy »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.