Emerson Fittipaldi: Mercedes to compete with Red Bull and Ferrari around the end of the season

Two-time F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi talked to VegasInsider about how Mercedes have improved this season and predicted that they would start competing with Red Bull and Ferrari by the end of the season.

Here's what he said:

 

  • Mercedes are the most improved team in the last few grands prix

"I think Mercedes, if you compare the beginning of the season to the last few grands prix, they made a big improvement."

"In my opinion, they are the most improved team in the last few grands prix."

 

  • I don't expect major improvements at Zandvoort but they'll run strong

"They don't have a lot of time (for improvements) between Spa and Zandvoort but they'll run much stronger for sure."

"They are running good and improving."

 

  • Mercedes will compete with Red Bull and Ferrari before the end of the season

"I think before the end of the season, in my opinion, they could be competing with the level of Ferrari and Red Bull."

"They're not yet there but they're getting close."

 

Fittipaldi was speaking to VegasInsider, and you can find the entire interview here.

 

 

 

