A Decade after Merger Announcement, IMSA Continues Arcing Higher

Drivers had the same questions. For many, it meant fewer races and fewer chances to make money. Bill Auberlen, Turner’s ace driver who raced in both series at the time, turned uncertainty about his future into the most successful résumé in IMSA history. “It was going to halve my racing opportunity,” Auberlen said. “With newness comes a little bit of fear and trepidation with how it will turn out. But you look back now and it was amazing. The cars are great and the teams are great. They had to identify what was important, and they’ve improved it in almost every aspect. It’s been fantastic and strong. When you come to our races now, you see that the fans are back. The excitement about the racing is back.” While it has been 10 years, it feels longer ago and farther away. The progress made in recent years – despite the unexpected difficulties of a pandemic – make a damaging political battle seem a distant memory. “It is hard to believe that is has been 10 years since the unification of sports car racing here in the United States," said Roger Penske, whose decades-long involvement in sports car racing enters a new chapter next year with Porsche Penske Motorsport's GTP entries. "As we look back on it, the impact of bringing the sport together through IMSA provided the vision and the direction that was needed for competitors, manufacturers, partners and our fans. “It is incredible to think about all of the advancements and great competition we have witnessed on track over the last decade, and the unification really helped chart the path for the exciting future that lies ahead for sports car racing. With the new global formula across FIA WEC and IMSA competition set to make its debut in 2023, sports car racing has a great opportunity to carry its momentum forward.” Combining Best of Both Worlds for a Better Future Looking back at the anniversary of the announcement means looking back at the unpredictable currents of racing and the people who lead it. The GRAND-AM/ALMS split held echoes of the CART/Indy Racing League split. That ended in 2008 after 12 years. “It was so obvious that (sports car racing) had to be together, just like it became so obvious that CART had to get together with IRL and create IndyCar,” said Rahal, who also fields a team in the IndyCar Series. “Look at how good that is today compared to where it was. … It’s one of those things where it never should have happened in the first place and with time it became apparent that the two sides had to come together for the betterment of not just the sport or the teams, but for themselves.” Ten years ago, the leaders of sports car racing did just that. The negotiations were primarily between France and Panoz, who were given credit for a careful, bilateral negotiation. Panoz, who died in 2018, left a wide-ranging legacy in sports car racing; his Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta will carry on next month for its 25th year, standing steadily as the season finale for the WeatherTech Championship. It was his work – and France’s – that led to this moment. “There was a lot of give and take on both sides,” Ganassi said. “I’m sure there probably were some good feelings on both sides and probably a little pain on both sides. Ultimately it was something that proved to be the spark that lit the fire of sports car growth worldwide. It was the original spark that said, ‘Hey, this can happen.’ Opposing sides that have the same interest in mind can come together and live happily ever after. Look what it’s done.” It’s brought fans, manufacturers, race promoters and corporate partners to the same playing field. Now, as the anniversary of the announcement of the merger is celebrated, IMSA reaches for another milestone on the horizon. “What we’ve been working toward as an industry is continuing that,” Doonan said. “Now it’s down to the nuts and bolts of a set of technical regulations that do the same thing. It’s what the fans want. They want to see all the top manufacturers and the top drivers with the top teams competing both here in IMSA in North America as well as in the World Endurance Championship – specifically Le Mans. “There are so many positive elements to this, and a lot of people are putting in a lot of work to see it come to fruition.”