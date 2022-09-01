Thursday, Sep 01

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Darlington Raceway

Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, September 4 at 6 p.m. ET on USA

 

  • In the 2022 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned two top fives, seven top-10 finishes and has led 33 laps
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 16 AG1 Camaro ZL1

 

 

  • Daniel Hemric has made two starts at Darlington in the NCS
  • So far in the 2022 NCS season, Hemric has one top-10 finish and two top-15 finishes, with an average finish of 22.7 across six starts

 

Darlington is always a challenging racetrack. It takes a lot of focus and discipline inside the car. We’ve been working hard to clean up the small things, so hopefully we can stay disciplined throughout the whole race. It should be a tough, but fun weekend of racing double-duty again with AG1 onboard our Chevy hotrods."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Darlington
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has made three starts at Darlington, earning a third-place finish with Kaulig Racing there earlier this year
  • He has earned one top five, two top 10s and and nine top-15 finishes in 2022
  • Haley has led 28 laps in the 2022 season

 

"I’m really looking forward to heading back to Darlington, where we got our best finish of the season earlier this year. Our finish in Daytona was disappointing, but it wasn’t indicative of the strong run we had all day. That gives us some confidence heading back to Darlington, where we were extremely competitive at earlier in the season."

 

- Justin Haley on Darlington

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, September 3 at 3 p.m. ET on USA

  • Kaulig Racing has earned three wins, 16 top five and 38 top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • The team has led 349 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 278 laps            
  • Hemric: 54 laps
  • Cassill: 17 Laps
 

Landon Cassill, No. 10 Voyager Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has earned two top-10 finishes and led one lap at Darlington in the NXS
  • Landon Cassill has earned three top five and nine top-10 finishes in the 2022 NXS season
  • He has led 17 laps so far in the 2022 NXS season

 

 

“I love racing at Darlington, and it's one of my favorites on our schedule. Tire strategy and long runs go hand-in-hand here. If we can stay clean and have some of those longer runs, I think we can get another solid finish here.”

 

- Landon Cassill on Darlington
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Ag1 Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned one top-five, three top 10s and has led 56 laps at Darlington in the NXS
  • Hemric has earned two top fives, nine top-10 finishes and has led 54 laps in the 2022 NXS season

 
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Action Industries Chevrolet

 

  • Allmendinger has one top-10 finish and has led 35 laps at Darlington in the NXS
  • He has earned a win for Kaulig Racing in four-straight NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has led 278 laps, recorded three wins, 11 top five and 20 top-10 finishes
  • Allmendinger is currently the only full-time NXS driver averaging a top-10 finish (6.56)

 

"Darlington is such a tough race track to master. The last time we raced there in the spring, we didn’t quite have the grip and speed we needed, but still came away with a top-10 finish. I think we were able to learn a lot from that, and hopefully that shows this weekend."

 

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Darlington

Darlington Raceway PR

