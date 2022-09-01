Kevin Lacroix Must Win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park This Sunday

Kevin Lacroix has no choice but to win the last two events of the season to ensure he has a chance at winning the NASCAR Pinty's Championship.

This weekend the Canadian NASCAR Series heads to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park for the final road course event of the season. The driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | NAPA Auto Parts | Valvoline car currently sits in 4th place in the driver's championship, 28 points off the first position. This is one of the most intense championship finishes that has been seen in years.

"I have no choice but to go for the win at Mosport," said Kevin Lacroix. "It's a good thing that this is a track that I know by heart and that I always do well on," said Kevin Lacroix. Indeed, Lacroix Motorsport claimed the win during the first event of the season, in a fiery finish back in May.

Since his first event in 2016, Lacroix has picked up 6 wins at the Bowmanville track, so he will be looking to add one more to his tally. "It always plays rough at Mosport because most of the drivers in the field know the track as well as I do and could all win the race."

"Some drivers have nothing left to lose and are aiming for the win at all costs; others have to be more careful and strategic about the championship. I'm between those two; I think I'll only be able to decide during the race if I take risks to go for the win or if I should be conservative."

The green flag for the WeatherTech 200 will drop at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Fans will be invited to meet the NASCAR Pinty's drivers in the paddock at the series truck at 11 a.m.

Kevin Lecroix PR