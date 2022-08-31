Wednesday, Aug 31

DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: DuQuoin State Fairgrounds
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

  • Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds; his eleventh ARCA National start this season. 
  • The 17-year-old finished runner-up at the Milwaukee Mile last time out, leading 28 laps en route to a second-place performance. 
  • Gray and Crew Chief Chad Johnston have made one previous appearance at the one-mile dirt track finishing fifth in 2021. In total, Gray has four starts on the ARCA dirt tracks with three top-fives and four top-10s.
  • This season, the Artesia, NM native carries a career-high ARCA Menards Series average finish of 5.0 and shares the series lead in victories with three despite his part-time schedule.
