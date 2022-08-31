The NASCAR Foundation’s Speedy Bear Brigade Powered by Kaulig Giving Expands Across the United States and Mexico

NASCAR-themed teddy bears named ‘Speedy Bear’ are being delivered to children in hospitals across the United States and Mexico as The NASCAR Foundation and Kaulig Giving join together for the sixth annual “Speedy Bear Brigade”. This year’s program expands into Mexico bringing the cumulative total to more than 8,000 Speedy Bears delivered over six years to help comfort children during their hospital stays.

The NASCAR Foundation’s Speedy Bear Brigade began delivering Speedy Bears to children earlier this week with stops in Monterrey, Mexico and Charlotte, North Carolina. NASCAR volunteers assisted with the deliveries, including representatives from the NASCAR Mexico Series who joined efforts for the first time.

“We are thrilled that our Speedy Bear Brigade continues to grow and impact more children each year,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation executive director. “Support from donors like Kaulig Giving, the NASCAR Mexico Series and all of our wonderful NASCAR fans are so important in making this program a success as we help deliver cheer and positivity to children in hospitals everywhere.”

This year’s efforts mark the biggest to date with nearly 70 hospitals participating in race markets across the United States and Mexico. The initiative culminates on National Teddy Bear Day on Friday, September 9, with events in Akron, Ohio, home to Kaulig Giving headquarters and during NASCAR’s Kansas Speedway race weekend.

“We’re honored to team up with The NASCAR Foundation to deliver cheer, positivity, and comfort to children in hospitals across the country through the Speedy Bear Brigade program,” said Matt Kaulig, team owner of Kaulig Racing and founder of Kaulig Giving. “Our partnership with The NASCAR Foundation continues to grow on and off the track and is a priority for us. All of us share the incredible goal of impacting the communities we love by helping children in need live happier, healthier lives.”

NASCAR fans are encouraged to join the Speedy Bear Brigade by making a $25 donation to The NASCAR Foundation to sponsor a Speedy Bear and send an inspirational message to a child in the hospital. As an additional incentive, Kaulig Giving will match all contributions made at NASCARfoundation.org up to $25,000.

Locations supported by The NASCAR Foundation’s Speedy Bear Brigade powered by Kaulig Giving include:

Akron, Ohio – Akron Children’s Hospital

Birmingham, Alabama – Children’s of Alabama

Braselton, Georgia - Northeast Georgia Medical Center

Charlotte, North Carolina - Hemby Children’s Hospital and Levine Children’s Hosptial

Cleveland, Ohio - Cleveland Clinic

Concord, North Carolina - Jeff Gordon Children’s Hospital

Darlington, South Carolina - McLeod Children’s Hospital

Daytona Beach, Florida - Halifax Health

Homestead, Florida – Homestead Hospital

Indianapolis, Indiana – Riley Children’s Hospital

Jackson, Michigan - Henry Ford Allegiance Health

Louisville, Kentucky – Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Monterrey, Mexico - Hospital Materno Infantil de Alta Especialidad

Nashville, Tennessee – Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt

Phoenix, Arizona – Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Pocono, Pennsylvania – Lehigh Valley Health Network

Richmond, Virginia – Children’s Hospital at VCU

Rochester, New York – Golisano Children’s Hospital

Sebring, Florida – AdventHealth Sebring

Shawnee Mission, Kansas – AdventHealth Shawnee Mission

