NASCAR's Ken Schrader & Others To Compete In Du Quoin IL Modified Race

Cars and drivers return to the Du Quoin State Fair on Labor Day weekend for the 28th running of the Bill Oldani Memorial. Preliminary events are scheduled on Saturday night September 3 with the 20-mile final on Sunday night September 4. The event pays $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

Ken Schrader had a streak of 4 Oldani wins in a row (and 7 of the last 8) until 45-year old Bobby Regot of St. Charles, Missouri broke the streak by winning last year’s race in near record time. Regot started second and led all but one lap in his fourth Oldani start dating back to 2008. Past winner Kyle Steffens came home second, with Rich Lentz of Herrin, Illinois third, Joe Giesler of St. Mary, Missouri fourth and Bryan Higgerson fifth. Schrader suffered a mechanical failure and exited after leading the first lap.

Some of the early entries for this year’s race include the aforementioned Schrader, Kyle Steffens, Josh Sissom, Brian Shaw, Jacob Franklin, Brian Heizer, Charles Baker, Kevin Davis, Rayce Baker, Jim Shipman, Joe Giesler, and Kevin Burns.

It’s all part of a Labor Day weekend full of racing which has the USAC Silver Crown Series Saturday night, the ARCA Menards Series on Sunday night, and DIRTcar Modifieds both nights.

Practice for the USAC Silver Crown championship cars begins Saturday, September 3 at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated at 6:30 and the Ted Horn 100 presented by MiteXstream at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, September 4 event schedule will begin with practice at 4:15, qualifying at 6:00, and feature racing at 6:30.

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

For more info, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

Track Enterprises PR