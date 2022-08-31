Coltman Farms Racing adds Devon Morgan to growing operation

One of the most promising Dirt Late Model teams in Coltman Farms Racing will be adding a Limited Late Model to their operation with a familiar name to the MPM Marketing family behind the wheel.



Devon Morgan, who is fresh off winning the Dash for Cash championship at Hartwell Speedway, has been tabbed by owner Brett Coltman to pilot a Limited Late Model and join a burgeoning program that includes seasoned veteran Kenny Collins.



Having seen what Coltman has been able to accomplish with Collins, Morgan said it made sense for him to join forces with the two and is confident the partnership will allow him to enjoy sustainable success for many years to come.



“Brett is such a great guy,” Morgan said. “We sat down and talked over lunch and I’m super excited to work with him. Hopefully we can grow as a team.”



Morgan believes he and Coltman can mutually benefit one another while operating under the same roof.



With six victories under his belt in just the 2022 season alone, Morgan is thrilled with the progress he has made behind the wheel of a Dirt Late Model and knows that Coltman is only going to help him build upon his potential.



Although Coltman’s team is still very young, he has every intention of growing the operation into one of the top Dirt Late Model organizations in the United States. He has been involved with helping Collins and his team for several years and now feels more confident in his ability to reach his goals with Morgan as one of his drivers.



“This is just the start of what we want to do,” Coltman said. “I had the privilege of meeting with Devon and his family a few weeks back he’s exactly what I’m looking for in a driver. Devon has more than proven himself in everything he has raced and it’s time he got a chance to move up.”



Another aspect that attracted Morgan to Coltman Farms Racing was the chance to have Collins as a teammate.



Collins and Coltman kicked off 2022 by qualifying for the Thursday preliminary in the Colossal 100 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Dirt Track back in May and setting the fastest time in his group during the Eldora Million despite not making the main event.



Even though he has yet to visit victory lane in one of Coltman’s cars, Collins said the team gets closer to that milestone with every passing week and is confident that having Morgan to share ideas with is going to elevate everyone involved in the program.



“Devon is a talented racer who has won in everything he has raced in,” Collins said. “It will be nice to have a teammate to talk to and give each other input. I’m looking forward to helping him as much as I can, but I’m also grateful to Brett for the opportunity he has given us and for what he does for the racing community.”



Morgan considers it a privilege to have a seasoned veteran like Collins as a teammate. By constantly relying on his expertise, Morgan is confident he will continue to grow as a driver and subsequently bolster Coltman Farms Racing’s growth.



“Kenny has so many years of experience under his belt,” Morgan said. “I’m only two years into this and I still consider myself a rookie. There’s so much to learn, but I know I can go to Kenny for questions, and he’ll give me feedback that will point me in the right direction. It’s going to be awesome working with him.”



Morgan’s brief time in Dirt Late Models has gotten him more acclimated to the different tracks in the region and how aero-sensitive the cars are, which is why he has established his own personal goal of setting fast qualifying times on each occasion that he is driving for Coltman.



The first race Morgan is scheduled to race with Coltman will be announced in the coming weeks. Once he does climb into one of Coltman’s cars, Morgan plans to take in as much as possible so that he can be in an ideal position to excel once 2023 comes around.



“I just want to gain experience,” Morgan said. “It’s going to be very different for me, but we can come out of the gate pretty strong, especially with the help we have behind us. I’m expecting some strong runs off the bat. I’m just really grateful for the opportunity.”



Morgan still plans to run his family-owned car whenever he is not racing with Coltman, but he is ready to start this new chapter in his career and add more victories to his resume.

MPM PR