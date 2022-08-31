Louis-Philippe Montour Aiming for a Top-5 Finish at Ctmp This Weekend

Louis-Philippe Montour is aiming for a top 5 finish in the WeatherTech 200 this Sunday at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation | Gestion Or Concept car is looking to end his NASCAR Pinty's season on a high note at the Bowmanville track, one that holds no secrets for him.

“Our goal is to finish our season as we started it, with a top-5 finish,” said Louis-Philippe Montour. Indeed, in his first race of the season, he did finish in the top 5 after an impressive drive during which he had to reel in the pack from his 21st starting spot over the 51-lap race.

He continued; “Dumoulin Competition and I have learned to work together over the season. It is now time to put what we have learned to good use in our final race of the season.”

Jean-François Dumoulin, the general manager of Dumoulin Competition, looks back positively on the season that will end this Sunday with this 5th race for Louis-Philippe Montour as part of the eponymous team. “We received the car late in May, so we had a few teething problems at the start, but the season went well. As Louis-Philippe Montour says: “It's been a great learning curve.”

Louis-Philippe Montour will be on track on Saturday, September 3, for a practice session at 1:00 p.m., followed by qualifying at 5:05 p.m. On Sunday, fans will be able to meet all the NASCAR Pinty's drivers at the series hauler at 11:00 a.m., before the WeatherTech 200 start scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The event will be 51 laps, and pit stops are allowed, an element that adds spice and strategy to road course events.

Dumoulin Competition can count on support from Kamloop to keep the team healthy throughout the season.

In addition to the on-track partnership, Louis-Philippe Montour and Dumoulin Competition also work together on the team's logistics. In fact, Kamloop products will allow the team to optimize the food-related processes and provide even fresher nourishment during the events. You can read the full article here.

Louis-Philippe Montour PR