USAC Silver Crown Series Set For Saturday Night In Du Quoin, IL

The attention in the chase for the 2022 USAC Silver Crown title shifts to the “Magic Mile” of the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds after the postponement of the Bettenhausen 100 at Springfield to October. Six-time champ Kody Swanson of California is in the hunt for an unprecedented seventh Silver Crown title and comes to Du Quoin with a 63-point margin over Logan Seavey.

Swanson has three point paying victories in 2022 and one special event win in the big cars. He won the Ted Horn 100 in 2010 and again in 2017 and was leading last year until being overtaken mid race by 2008 Ted Horn 100 winner Brian Tyler. Tyler sailed to victory in the first daytime championship race at Du Quoin in nearly two decades, after the original night race was postponed due to rain.

Well over 40 machines were entered at Springfield for the first mile dirt track race on the schedule and a similar number is expected for the Ted Horn 100, Saturday night September 3. MiteXstream comes on board as a new presenting sponsor of the championship event.

It’s all part of a Labor Day weekend full of racing which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Sunday night and DIRTcar Modifieds both nights.

Practice for the USAC Silver Crown championship cars begins Saturday, September 3 at 5 p.m. with qualifying slated at 6:30 and the Ted Horn 100 presented by MiteXstream at 8:15 p.m. Sunday, September 4 event schedule will begin with practice at 4:15, qualifying at 6:00, and feature racing at 6:30.

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

For more info, visit www.trackenterprises.com.

Track Enterprises PR