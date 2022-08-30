Eddie Tafoya Jr. Gets Another Usac/Cra Top-Five Finish in Hall of Fame Classic

Eddie Tafoya junior turned in another impressive performance when he placed fifth in the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series California Racer’s Hall of Fame Night at Perris Auto Speedway. It was the sixth top ten finish for the Chino Hills, California driver in 14 series starts this year.

Tafoya, 25, began his night in qualifying with a lap of 17.137. That was good enough for the eighth fastest time in the 21-car field. That lap placed the series 2019 Rookie Of The Year on the outside of row two in the third 10-lap heat race. Tafoya immediately advanced to second and stayed there until a yellow flag on lap five saw him take over the lead. He maintained the top spot until lap nine when he dropped to second and finished in that position.

Combining Tafoya’s lap in qualifying with his second-place finish in his heat race gave him a very nice starting spot for the 30 lap main event. It was the coveted pole position. When the green flag began the race, Tafoya took full advantage of starting on the pole and raced into the lead. He slipped back to second on lap two. From that point on, Tafoya participated in a tremendous see-saw battle for the third-place spot. He swapped positions back and forth with three other cars all the way to the checkered flag and when the race ended, he finished fifth.

With last weekend off, Tafoya got some R&R with a quick trip to Las Vegas. This week he will return to action in the USAC/CRA Series when it goes to the Bakersfield Speedway for the second and final time in 2022. Including this week, there are still nine races left in the season. That gives him plenty of time to move up in the championship standings. Of the nine races, five are at Perris, two at Cocopah, and single events at Mohave Valley, and Saturday’s competition at Bakersfield. At Perris this year, he has a fourth and a fifth-place finish. His season best at Cocopah was a second. He has third place finishes at Bakersfield and Mohave Valley.

Heading into this week at “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval,” he is only 23-points behind the third-place driver and 58-points out of second.

Fans who would like to attend Saturday’s USAC/CRA race at Bakersfield can find the track at 5001 N. Chester Ext., in Bakersfield (93308). The track website is http://www.bakersfieldspeedway.com/ and the office phone number is (661) 393-3373. The pit gate will open at 3:00 p.m., spectator gates at 5:00, and racing will start at 7:00. Adult tickets are $20.00. Seniors and military get in for $18.00. For kids 6-12 it is $5.00 and children 5 and under are free.

Be sure to check out Tafoya’s brand new YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgMCW64p0uyBmOcKN7_bDQ.

If you or your company would like to be a part of the Specialty Fastener team’s 2022 season effort, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s 2022 plans.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51. The same contact point can be used to purchase his great-looking shirts via mail.

Eddie Tafoya PR