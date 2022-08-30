Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour Event Preview: Window World 125 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

After months of preparation and anticipation, the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour will finally descend onto the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway this week for the Window World 125.

Wednesday’s Late Model Stock feature will be one of several events that will formally wrap up a successful month of racing at North Wilkesboro, with names like Ryan Newman, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Preece, Bubba Pollard and many more all getting an opportunity to compete at the facility.

Once the on-track action wraps up on Wednesday, North Wilkesboro’s pavement that has been in place since 1957 will be removed to create a temporary dirt track for more races in October. Fresh pavement will be put down on the track to go along with the current renovations that are expected to be completed before the start of the 2023 season.

A star-studded field for the LMSC Tour will send out the old surface at North Wilkesboro on Wednesday, as an even mix of auto racing veterans and promising rookies look to add their name to the track’s long and storied record books.

Event Notes:

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway

Location: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Length: .625 mile

Laps: 125

CARS LMSC Tour races: 0 (debut event)

LMSC Entry List (30 cars): #03 Brenden Queen, #1 Andrew Grady, #2 Brandon Pierce, #2r Braden Rogers, #3 Dale Earnhardt Jr., #4 Hayden Swank, #4w Dylon Wilson, #5 Carter Langley, #8 Carson Kvapil, #8b Chase Burrow, #10 Janson Marchbanks, #12 Kaden Honeycutt, #14 Jared Fryar, #16 Chad McCumbee, #21 Stefan Parsons, #22 Bobby McCarty, #24 Mason Diaz, #28 Connor Mosack, #29 Bryan Reedy, #32 Zack Miracle, #34 Pat Rachels, #43 William Sawalich, #44 Conner Jones, #71 Katie Hettinger, #77 Connor Hall, #78 Corey Heim, #81 Mini Tyrrell, #87 Mike Looney, #91 Jonathan Shafer, #95 Jacob Heafner

The final night for North Wilkesboro’s old pavement will see the CARS LMSC Tour share the track with Street Stocks and Limited Late Models. Qualifying for the LMSC Tour will take place on Tuesday before the green flag for the Window World 125 flies the following night at 7:30 p.m.

