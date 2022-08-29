Strong Podium-Finish for Camirand, Ranger Scores Top-Five at ICAR

Marc-Antoine Camirand scored a brilliant second-place finish after a fast-paced race, Saturday, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series was on the short road course of Circuit ICAR in Mirabel. His teammate at Paillé Course//Racing Andrew Ranger secured a solid top-five finish.

Marc-Antoine Camirand was coming to Circuit ICAR in Mirabel as the points leader, and he wanted a strong outing to increase his lead in the drivers’ standings. Qualifying was canceled due to rain in the morning and the starting grid was set according to owner points standings. Starting from pole, Camirand led the field for seven laps, before he had to concede the top spot. He kept running a very fast pace during the 70-lap race.

“I felt that my GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro was very fast, but not enough to catch up on Lacroix. I tried to stay out of trouble to secure championship points,” stated Camirand.

During both restarts, he was caught in traffic and lost a few track positions but managed to climb back to the second spot in no time. He kept putting pressure until the end of the race, pulling away from the rest of the field, but couldn’t reach the leader.

“My car was a little bit too loose at the end of the race. I was keeping a fast pace, but I was not able to battle for the first place. We are very happy with this podium finish. This is just what we needed and we are heading to CTMP with momentum,” Camirand concluded.

Camirand’s second place at ICAR secures his position in the drivers’ standings with two races left in the NASCAR Pinty’s championship. Unofficially, Camirand heads to the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park 23 points ahead second place.

Andrew Ranger also scored a well-fought fifth-place finish at the end of the General Tire 125. Sixth on the starting grid, he was able to climb to the third spot and was trying to catch up on his Paillé Course//Racing teammate Camirand.

He had two strong restarts, taking the lead momentarily after the second one with 15 laps to go. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to hold off his opponents and dropped to the fifth place.

“It was a good restart, but I couldn’t hold them off after that. I tried to keep a fast pace during the whole race, as the leaders were running very quick lap times. Overall, I’m happy with that top-five finish,” said the driver of the GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro.

Paillé Course//Racing, with drivers Marc-Antoine Camirand and Andrew Ranger, will be back on track as soon as next weekend, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series returns to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

