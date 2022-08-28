DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Milwaukee Mile

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion Start: 2nd Finish: 2nd Taylor Gray qualified second for the Sprecher 150 at the historic Milwaukee Mile. Taking the green on the outside pole, the 17-year-old settled into second place for the entirety of the first stint. At the start of stage two, Crew Chief Chad Johnson called for an air pressure adjustment as the DGR Ford Mustang fought a tight condition in the center and corner exit. Within 25 laps of the restart, Gray found speed in turns one and two, marching to the lead for the final half of the second stage. Electing to take the outside lane on the race's concluding restart, Gray again settled into the second position. The Artesia, NM native stalked the lead but couldn't pounce on another opportunity to re-claim first, finishing runner-up in the Sprecher 150.