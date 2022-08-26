Young’s Motorsports ARCA East Sprecher 150 Milwaukee Team Preview

Closing In: Teenager Late Model sensation Leland Honeyman Jr. is closing in on graduating from his freshman year at Young’s Motorsports competing in the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East season. Honeyman will run the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet for the entire seven-race series continuing with Sunday afternoon’s Sprecher 150 at The Milwaukee Mile. In addition to ARCA, Honeyman is slated to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut this fall for the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway next month. Welcome Aboard: For the penultimate ARCA Menards Series East race of the season, Leland Honeyman Jr. and Young’s Motorsports welcome Spiroflow as the primary marketing partner of the No. 02 Chevrolet SS this weekend at The Milwaukee Mile. Spiroflow is a global leader in the field of powder handling and dry solids processing and an emerging leader in control systems integration. Make It A Combo: The sixth ARCA Menards Series East race of the season will be combined with the 15th premier ARCA Menards Series race of the season with the combination of the two series expected to produce one of the most competitive races of the 2022 season. In addition to the Milwaukee Mile, the ARCA Menards Series East will also link back up with the premier ARCA Menards Series for the final East race of the 2022 season at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 15, 2022. Last Time Out: In his fifth ARCA Menards Series start at Iowa Speedway, Honeyman continued to showcase his impressive rookie skills. After qualifying his No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet 12th, Honeyman charged through field throughout the 150-lap race to finish sixth and delivered his fifth top-10 finish of the ARCA Menards Series East season. Super Season: In five ARCA Menards Series East starts this season, Honeyman has earned three top-five and five top-10 finishes, including a pole at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and a career-best second in the same event. He has controlled the field for 27 laps thus far in 2022. Overall, he holds an average start of 4.6 and an average finish of 5.0 entering Sunday afternoon’s combination race between the premier ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA Menards Series East. Just The Facts: Honeyman, 17, aligns with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after a successful 2021 season competing in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl. The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then subsequently collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts. After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into Bandolero competition in 2015 and two years later was crowned a Bandolero National Champion. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021. To The Point(s): Entering Milwaukee, Honeyman Jr. sits third in the championship standings. 31 points separate him from first in the championship standings currently held by Sammy Smith with two races remaining this season. Just four points separate Honeyman Jr. from second in the championship standings occupied by Taylor Gray. Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 team also secures third in the ARCA Menards Series East owner standings. Thankful For You: LH Waterfront Construction will serve as an associate marketing partner of Honeyman’s No. 02 Chevrolet for his rookie campaign in the ARCA Menards Series East continuing this weekend. Since 1995, LH Waterfront Construction has been building custom homes and performing remodels at the highest level. Calling The Shots: Guiding Honeyman as crew chief of the No. 02 LH Waterfront Construction Chevrolet is veteran crew chief Andrew Abbott. Abbott returns to the Young’s Motorsports team after serving as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Sam Hunt Racing. With 193 combined starts as crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series, Abbott has five top-five and 18 top-10 finishes, including a top-five finish most recently at Richmond (Va.) Raceway with John Hunter Nemechek in September 2021. The Milwaukee Mile will officially mark Abbott’s sixth career race under the ARCA banner. Young’s Motorsports ARCA Program: A staple in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports will begin its second season of ARCA competition in 2022. Last year, the organization expanded its platform to include the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. Throughout the premier ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series East seasons, Young’s Motorsports participated in 16 races overall with a best finish of second at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway with rookie driver Leland Honeyman Jr. after earning the General Tire pole award. Honeyman also delivered the team a top-five effort in the 2022 ARCA East season-opener at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway in February 2022. The team also earned a top-10 in their ARCA East debut at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with driver Connor Mosack in 2021. In all, Young’s Motorsports has delivered one pole, three top-five, six top-10s, seven top-15s and 15 top-20 finishes. Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).