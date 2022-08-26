Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic on iRacing Offers Trip to Oswego

The legend of NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week turns 50 years old this year, bringing the best drivers to Central New York to compete for the most coveted trophy in Northeast dirt track racing. This September, DIRTcar eSports joins Racing’s Biggest Party with a special event of its own – the inaugural Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic on iRacing.

The grand prize? A trip to the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway, Oct. 3-9.

Open to anyone with an iRacing account, the event will span two days with competitors competing in the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified at the virtual Weedsport Speedway. The winner of the 50-lap finale on Tuesday, Sept. 20 will receive an expenses-paid trip to the 50th Running of NAPA Super DIRT Week.

The winner will also be presented with a custom-designed trophy, commemorating both the eSports Classic and the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, during opening ceremonies of the Friday Night Lights program on Oct. 7.

FORMAT

The Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic will spread over two days, one week apart, and follow the traditional DIRTcar eSports format, which consists of three separate rounds of racing – the Qualifying Round, the Preliminary Round, and the Final Round. All races will be contested using iRacing’s default fixed setup for Big Block Modifieds at Weedsport.

Racing begins with the Qualifying Round on Tuesday, Sept. 13, where entrants will be divided up at random into individual sessions of 24 (maximum) and contest a two-lap time trial session to set the starting grid for a 30-lap Feature. The top-12 finishers from each Feature will transfer to the Preliminary Round on the following Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Preliminary Round contestants will then be divided up into two separate sessions, both running one complete racing program including Hot Laps, Qualifying, Heats, Last Chance Showdowns and a Feature. The top-12 finishers from each Feature will then transfer into the Final Round.

The Final Round takes to the track that same night with a time-trial session for all 24 finalists to set the starting grid for the 50-lap finale.

DIRTCAR ESPORTS EVENT FORMAT

REGISTRATION

Registration for the inaugural Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic is now open at the link below. Entry fee is $20 per driver, due by Sunday, Sept. 11. The form closes completely at 11:59pm Eastern Time on Sept. 11 and will not reopen.

REGISTER HERE

SUPER DIRT WEEK TRIP DETAILS

The winner, plus one guest, will receive the following to attend the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway, Oct. 3-9:

• One (1) weeklong pit pass per person

• One (1) hotel room accommodation

• Up to $1,000 reimbursement in airline/rental car fees (does not include gas)

• Custom Super DIRT Week 50-for-50 eSports Classic trophy

• On-stage recognition during Friday night opening ceremonies

PURSE

Final Round Feature starters 2nd-through-24th will receive a cut of the $880 cash purse, as shown on the chart below. Top-10 finishers will also receive a complimentary voucher code to watch the 50th Super DIRT Week live on DIRTVision.

Finish Position Winnings 1st 50th Super DIRT Week Trip 2nd $200 3rd $100 4th $75 5th $50 6th $45 7th $40 8th $35 9th $30 10th $25 11th $20 12th $20 13th $20 14th $20 15th $20 16th $20 17th $20 18th $20 19th $20 20th $20 21st $20 22nd $20 23rd $20 24th $20

WHERE TO WATCH

Broadcast coverage begins with the first Preliminary Round session on Sept. 20, continuing through the end of the Final Round Feature. The Qualifying Round program on Sept. 13 will not be broadcasted. Find the stream at each of the following links:

DIRTcar Series PR