News From Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 Race Car and Trade Show

Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2023 will once again be a two day show at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA. The 37th show, with Pioneer Pole Buildings Inc. of Schuylkill Haven, PA continuing for an eighth year as the title sponsor, will be held on Friday and Saturday, January 21st and 22nd.

Exhibit space is now on sale with exhibitors from both the 2020 and 2022 shows having the opportunity to renew their spaces until October 1, 2022.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions not being lifted until just prior to the 2022 show, the two-day event was heralded as a huge success. Many exhibitors reported they had done the same, if not more business during last year’s two day schedule as they had over three days in previous years.

“Our goal last year was to run a quicker, more efficient show for our exhibitors and attendees,” said show manager Dan Sammons. “The two day format got rave reviews from even the biggest doubters after the show, we got people in and out with the same or similar sales with some exhibitors spending two less days on site!”

Exhibitors, both new and returning, should contact show manager Dan Sammons at 609-888-3618, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , to reserve their space or have detailed information sent before what is expected an early sell-out of space.

After a one-year diversion, the show layout will return to the same design used since the show moved to the Oaks, PA expo center. However, space will still be limited making exhibit space a premium.

“Last year was a year full of changes, new floor plan, new schedule and an all around new concept for the show,” added Sammons. “When evaluating things it was clear the schedule was a success, but the floor plan had some minor issues. The easiest solution was to return to what had worked previously and we can make adjustments from there.”

Show hours will run 2-9 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The show will again include the Aqua-Duck Water Transport sponsored Ms. Motorsports pageant on Friday night just prior to the show closing at 8 PM. The annual Big-Wheel races and Little Miss competition, not held last year because of Covid, will return to the schedule on Saturday afternoon.

The announcement of special exhibits, autograph guests and seminars will be announcement in the coming months. Hotel rooms and other show information is available at motorsportstradeshow.com or by calling the show office at 609-888-3618.

PPB Motorsports PR