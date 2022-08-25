ARCA Menards Series Ready For Milwaukee Mile Return Sunday

Nearly 30 ARCA competitors are scheduled to take the green flag at the Milwaukee Mile this Sunday, August 28. Among them will be plenty of young talent and an unprecedented six female drivers racing in the Sprecher 150. Joining the ARCA Menards Series will be the Big 8 Late Models and Upper Midwest Vintage Series.

Nick Sanchez, a young driver from Miami, FL, leads the tight point race into Milwaukee, having a 13-point advantage over fellow Floridian, Daniel Dye. Sanchez has claimed three wins this season, while Dye is looking for his first. Rajah Caruth is just 17 points back of the lead, while Greg Van Last and Toni Breidinger round out the top five.

Another top story in Sunday’s event will be the six female drivers scheduled to take the green. In addition to full-time series competitors, Toni Breidinger and Amber Balcaen, Amber Slagle, Rita Thomason, Mandy Chick, and Stephanie Moyer will be in the field. Breidinger and Balcaen sit fifth and sixth in ARCA Menards Series points.

Others who are favorites to compete for the win include Sammy Smith, Jake Finch, Taylor Gray, and Jesse Love, who is coming off of a big series win at Springfield, Illinois’ dirt mile last Sunday.

Dale Nottestad leads the Big 8 Late Model standings, as the series heads for the Milwaukee Mile for its annual visit. William Rece, a rookie with the series, is second in points followed by Jerry Mueller, Stephen Scheel, and Jon Reynolds, Jr. Last season, 36 Big 8 competitors were on hand and another strong field is expected this Sunday.

Completing Sunday’s festivities will be the Upper Midwest Vintage Series. The tour competes at both events held at the Milwaukee Mile. The cool looking vintage series brings back memories from years gone by.

Pit gates and infield ticket sales will open at 7:00 AM Sunday, while grandstands open at 9:00 AM when ARCA Menards Series practice begins. The Upper Midwest Vintage Series feature is set for 11:30 AM, while General Tire pole qualifying is slated for 12:00 PM with Big 8 feature action to follow. The Sprecher 150 for the ARCA Menards Series is set to take the green shortly after 2:00 PM.

There are multiple ways to purchase tickets for the event, in addition to purchasing at the box office on race day. Discounted tickets are available at area Menards stores as well as online through the trackenterprises.com website. Fans may also purchase a specially marked case of Sprecher Root Beer and turn their receipt in at the box office for a free ticket.

