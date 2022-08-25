Matt Gould Set to Make ARCA Menards Series Debut in Niece Motorsports No. 40 Chevrolet at the Milwaukee Mile

Matt Gould will make his ARCA Menards Series debut in the No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet in the Sprecher 150 at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 28.

Niece Motorsports Competition Director and Crew Chief of the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Phil Gould, will serve as the crew chief for Sunday’s race in Milwaukee.

“The whole process leading up to this weekend has been a dream for me,” said Gould. “Getting to work with my dad all throughout the summer preparing our No. 40 Niece Chevrolet has been a great learning experience for me.”

“I’m looking forward to logging laps this weekend and getting a feel for these cars so that we can run more races down the road.”

The 16-year-old, Mooresville, N.C. native is in his third season driving late model stock cars in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and has a win at Hickory Motor Speedway (April 30) in addition to nine top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. Gould also earned the pole at Tri-County Speedway with a track record time on April 2. He currently competes for the 2022 Track Championship at Hickory Motor Speedway, which will be crowned in November.

In his second season competing in late models in 2021, Gould had a pair of wins at Orange County Speedway (August 14) and Florence Motor Speedway (October 16) in a year that saw him race to 13 top-fives, 14 top-10s, and a fourth-place finish in the Orange County Speedway season standings.

The ARCA Menards Series Sprecher 150 at the Milwaukee Mile will be aired live on MAVTV and FloRacing (subscription required). A live radio broadcast of the race can be heard on ARCARacing.com.

Niece Motorsports PR