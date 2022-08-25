DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Milwaukee Mile

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at the Milwaukee Mile, his tenth ARCA National and sixth ARCA East appearance this season.

The 17-year-old returns to the track after an eventful weekend that saw him deliver strong performances at both Springfield and Watkins Glen. Despite contending for podiums in both, last lap contact and a broken shock mount rendered him to 7th and 8th place finishes respectively.

The Ford Performance driver finished fourth in his 2021 appearance at the one-mile facility in West Allis, Wisconsin. In six ARCA National appearances at paved ovals in 2022, Gray carries an average finish of 5.2.

With two races remaining on the ARCA Menards Series East schedule, Gray sits second in the standings, trailing leader Sammy Smith by 27 points.

