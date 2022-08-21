Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale Added to Progressive Triple Crown

Progressive American Flat Track announced today the addition of the Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale presented by Daytona Dodge to the Progressive Triple Crown.

The Progressive Triple Crown is a unique multi-race challenge that rewards mastery over the sport’s three oval disciplines by paying the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rider who collects the most points at three designated event weekends a $25,000 prize.

The Progressive Triple Crown was originally slated to consist of the Progressive Laconia Short Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire on June 11, the Progressive Black Hills Half-Mile at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota on August 6, and the Mission Springfield Mile Doubleheader at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois on September 3-4.

However, since the premier-class Main Event at the Progressive Black Hills Half-Mile was called complete shortly after its start and every rider who qualified for the race awarded a single point due to inclement weather, it was decided to designate the Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale at Volusia Speedway Park in De Leon Springs, Florida on October 15, to stand in as the Progressive Triple Crown’s test of Half-Mile supremacy.

As a result, the already high-profile event will now serve as both the finale to the Progressive AFT season and Progressive Triple Crown, only upping the stakes in what’s taken shape as an incredibly competitive championship fight.

That fight continues this weekend at Cal Expo, in Sacramento, California, with the Mission Legendary Sacramento Mile powered by Law Tigers on Saturday, August 20. Click here to reserve your tickets today.

The Mission Sacramento Mile will premiere on FS1 on Saturday, August 27, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT, including exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and expert commentary.

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

How to Watch:

FOX Sports and FansChoice.tv are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. FansChoice.tv provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round at http://www.FansChoice.tv.