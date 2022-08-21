Sunday, Aug 21

Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale Added to Progressive Triple Crown

Racing News
Sunday, Aug 21 13
Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale Added to Progressive Triple Crown

Progressive American Flat Track announced today the addition of the Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale presented by Daytona Dodge to the Progressive Triple Crown.

 

The Progressive Triple Crown is a unique multi-race challenge that rewards mastery over the sport’s three oval disciplines by paying the Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle rider who collects the most points at three designated event weekends a $25,000 prize.

 

The Progressive Triple Crown was originally slated to consist of the Progressive Laconia Short Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire on June 11, the Progressive Black Hills Half-Mile at Black Hills Speedway in Rapid City, South Dakota on August 6, and the Mission Springfield Mile Doubleheader at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois on September 3-4.

 

However, since the premier-class Main Event at the Progressive Black Hills Half-Mile was called complete shortly after its start and every rider who qualified for the race awarded a single point due to inclement weather, it was decided to designate the Mission Volusia Half-Mile Finale at Volusia Speedway Park in De Leon Springs, Florida on October 15, to stand in as the Progressive Triple Crown’s test of Half-Mile supremacy.

 

As a result, the already high-profile event will now serve as both the finale to the Progressive AFT season and Progressive Triple Crown, only upping the stakes in what’s taken shape as an incredibly competitive championship fight.

 

That fight continues this weekend at Cal Expo, in Sacramento, California, with the Mission Legendary Sacramento Mile powered by Law Tigers on Saturday, August 20. Click here to reserve your tickets today.

 

The Mission Sacramento Mile will premiere on FS1 on Saturday, August 27, at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT, including exclusive features, cutting-edge aerial drone and onboard footage, and expert commentary.

 

For more information on Progressive AFT visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.

 

To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit our official merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.

 

How to Watch:

 

FOX Sports and FansChoice.tv are the official homes for coverage of Progressive American Flat Track. For the 2022 season, all races will premiere in one-hour telecasts on FS1 during highly desirable weekend time slots. The complete schedule can be viewed at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events-foxsports. FansChoice.tv provides livestreaming coverage of every Progressive AFT round at http://www.FansChoice.tv.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« No. 39 CarBahn with Peregrine Lamborghini Is Closing Fast in GTD Formula E Season 8 World Championship Titles Go to Vandoorne and Mercedes-EQ; Mortara Wins Final Race at Seoul E-Prix »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.