Rain Postpones Thunderbird Makeup Event, Officials Looking for New Date

Rain throughout the morning that is expected to continue later in the day has forced DIRTcar and track officials to postpone Saturday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events at Thunderbird Raceway. Officials are currently exploring options for a new makeup date, which will be announced at a later time.

The Summer Nationals and Summit Modified stars are next scheduled to make up the 42nd annual Herald & Review 100 at Macon Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 1.

For more updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals. com or follow the tours on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.

DIRTseries PR