DGR ARCA Menards Series Recap: Watkins Glen

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Start: 4th Finish: 8th Taylor Gray qualified in the fourth position for the General Tire Delivers 100 at Watkins Glen International. The 17-year-old had an eventful opening lap, climbing to second place in a heated and physical battle with fellow competitor Connor Mosack. Despite keeping pace with race leader Sammy Smith, the Artesia, NM native radioed that his Ford Mustang was struggling in the esses. Needing more front grip through the right-handers, Crew Chief Chad Johnston called for a chassis adjustment at the mandatory stage break. With the No. 17 feeling better on the exit on the carousel, Gray was right on the leader's heels throughout the second half of the contest. A caution on lap 30 allowed Gray to capitalize on the restart, grabbing the lead in turn 11 before a caution would nullify the pass and re-rack the field for a green-white-checkered finish. On the ensuing restart, contact in turn one would shoot Gray up the track, dropping him down the order and relegating the Ford Performance driver to an 8th-place finish.